FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, cooler today in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect clearing skies today with cooler temperatures this afternoon in the 60s.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 65°

Normal high - 71°

Chance of rain - 0%

Wednesday in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

What you need to know

It will be around 10 degrees cooler in metro Atlanta this afternoon with clearing skies. It’ll stay dry for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

A slow-moving weather system will track through the southeastern U.S. this weekend, which will lead to cloudy and cooler weather starting Saturday. You’ll see scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday -- which is a FIRST ALERT -- with showers also possible for your Monday morning commute.

Showers are expected to move out of metro Atlanta by Monday evening.

