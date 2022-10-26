First-time Georgia lottery buyers try their luck at $700 million jackpot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Georgia Lottery announced Thursday night, the Mega-millions drawing could be the 5th highest jackpot ever and would be the biggest payout for a winner in the state of Georgia.

With inflation putting a strain on your pockets and wallets, people who have never bought a ticket before are taking a chance.

Robert Gallmon bought a ticket from the Shell gas station on 14th Street. If he wins, he wants to turn his hobby into a business. He makes resin art.

“People would be out of debt, and I’d have the business I’ve been building. I want to work with other artists and dancers, and do more art,” said Gallmon.

A winning ticket could mean opening a new restaurant for Aldo Ramirez, the owner of the Crazy Cuban Restaurant in Midtown.

“Maybe we will win, I’ll buy a new Crazy Cuban somewhere, I just want one maybe a spot on the beach,” said Ramirez.

Georgia is one of the few states where if you win you can remain anonymous if you win over $250,000.

