Second woman accusing Herschel Walker of paying for abortion

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is facing another allegation that he paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion.

On Wednesday, nationally known attorney Gloria Allred held a news conference with the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, who alleged a romantic relationship with Walker, seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. Senate race.

The woman spoke at the news conference, which was held at Allred’s Los Angeles law office, but her face was not shown.

Jane Doe met Walker while he was playing for the University of Georgia. The two became friends over the next several years, and began a romantic relationship during his tenure as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Their relationship, both Jane Doe and Allred alleged, continued after he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 1990 and then the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992.

Allred said her client became pregnant in April 1993. “I was surprised, because I had been on birth control during our relationship,” Jane Doe said.

“He encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so,” Jane Doe said. “I went to a clinic in Dallas but couldn’t bring myself to do so.”

Jane Doe said Walker drove her to the clinic the next day and waited for hours until the procedure was completed. “He then drove me to a pharmacist to pick up medications and then drove me home,” she said.

Jane Doe said she left Dallas and did not return for 15 years because she was so traumatized by the incident. She also identified herself as an independent and that “I voted for Donald Trump.”

Allred refused to discuss how much the abortion cost.

During the news conference, Allred provided a photo she said showed Walker on a bed in the woman’s hotel room, along with cards and letters she said Walker wrote her client.

Earlier this month, The Daily Beast published a report alleging Walker, who is staunchly anti-abortion, paid for a 2009 abortion for a previous girlfriend. The report also claimed Walker fathered a child with the woman.

Walker - a UGA football legend who has been endorsed by political figures such as former President Donald Trump, and beloved Georgia sports figures such as his former coach, Vince Dooley - has consistently denied the allegations.

On Wednesday, a new Monmouth University poll showed Walker still within striking distance of Warnock, despite constant attack ads from Warnock and his supporters over the abortion allegations and other allegations of domestic abuse.

Currently, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

Atlanta News First has reached out to the Walker campaign for a response.

This story is developing.

