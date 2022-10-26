How scary is too scary? Navigating Halloween frights with your children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the time of year for a Halloween scare, but knowing how much your child can handle is important.

From scary movies to decorations to costumes, it can be a lot for a little one to take in.

“It really depends on your kid,” said pediatric psychologist Dr. Avital Cohen. “The most important thing is learning to follow your child’s lead.”

Dr. Cohen said children are still figuring out what they like and don’t like and learning to understand what’s real and fake. She said any time from ages three to ten is when they understand the difference between reality and fiction.

“They may not understand that something they see on TV isn’t real or that they see somebody dressed up in a costume that it isn’t real,” she said.

Dr. Cohen advises starting small.

“Smaller things being like maybe a slightly scary cartoon that has a cartoon bad guy and a happy ending and if your kid tolerates that, then maybe you step it up a little bit if they want to and seem interested in it. But if they can’t tolerate that, that makes them upset or distressed, then you know, okay, we really need to be mindful,” she said.

Look at verbal and nonverbal cues.

“If they’re saying they’re okay and they’re tensed up and terrified say, ‘okay, maybe we’ll do this a little bit later, maybe we’ll wait on this, let’s try something else,” she said.

If you take your child to a Halloween event, stay close so you’re able to hold their hand and ask them if they want to step outside or go to another part if it’s too much for them.

You may also have to have a talk with them after an experience the child seemed to tolerate well.

“You can see things like kids not wanting to go to sleep by themselves, not wanting to go to the bathroom alone, not wanting to go upstairs in their house,” said Dr. Cohen.

If they are scared by something, it should go away in time as long as there is no prolonged exposure, explained Dr. Cohen. She said if a child shows signs he or she is still bothered by something, reach out to their school counselor or another professional such as a psychologist to help them feel more secure.

