INTERVIEW: Tips for celebrating Halloween with kids with autism

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Halloween is fundamentally a social holiday, which can make it pretty stressful for people with autism. The stimulation and complete disregard for routine can be too much sometimes. These considerations are becoming ever more important as more and more people are diagnosed with autism.

Kimberly Heinemann of the Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers stopped by Atlanta News First to talk about some tips to make Halloween an enjoyable experience for kids with autism.

Some include pre-planning your trick-or-treating route and looking out for blue jack-o-lanterns that signify safe spaces for kids with autism.

You can find even more tips here.

