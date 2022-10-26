INTERVIEW: Tips for keeping your pets safe on Halloween

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Halloween can be a stressful time for humans, so imagine how stressful it can be for your pets! With all the different shapes and sizes they haven’t seen before, it can be a scary time.

Best Friends Atlanta’s Jessica Krueger came into Atlanta News First to talk about how you can keep your pets safe and calm this Halloween.

