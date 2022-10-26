Man shot and killed by police after road rage incident in Midtown Atlanta, officials say
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being shot by police in Midtown Atlanta.
A police spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department tells Atlanta News First that an officer shot a man after a road rage incident on West Peachtree near 13th and 17th Street.
