ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New Report Magnifies the Devastating Cost of Mental Health Inequities in the U.S. Daniel Dawes, professor and executive director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine talks about study findings, and provides insight into the costs of neglecting our personal and collective mental health. For more information visit: satcherinstitute.org/research/ebmhi. Sponsored By: Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.