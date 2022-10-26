Mental Health Inequities in the U.S.

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New Report Magnifies the Devastating Cost of Mental Health Inequities in the U.S. Daniel Dawes, professor and executive director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine talks about study findings, and provides insight into the costs of neglecting our personal and collective mental health. For more information visit: satcherinstitute.org/research/ebmhi. Sponsored By: Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

API scrreenshot - book
New Book: “Psychedelics For Everyone”
API scrreenshot - book
New Book: “Psychedelics For Everyone”
API scrreenshot - marcus
National Marrow Donor Program
API scrreenshot - marcus
National Marrow Donor Program