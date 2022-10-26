Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-85 South in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to Jackson County Dispatch, at least three 18-wheelers and two vehicles are involved. Possibly seven vehicles may be involved in total.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: We’re at I-85 and US-129, where a major crash has traffic slow in the northbound lanes and completely stopped on the southbound side. GDOT tells me that two commercial vehicles and five passenger vehicles wrecked around 5:30 this morning. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/FeYtAyKb7I — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) October 26, 2022

There is no word on injuries at this time.

A Hazmat crew has also responded due to a fuel leak.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: It looks like cars on 85 S are being turned around and sent up the wrong way on a ramp to US-129. All lanes are closed due to a wreck involving 7 vehicles. Traffic is slow on 85 N too. @ATLNewsFirst @Cjacobazzi_wx pic.twitter.com/4KQ2Ngk568 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) October 26, 2022

Right now, there is no estimated time on when the southbound lanes will reopen.

