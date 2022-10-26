Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-85 South in Jackson County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to Jackson County Dispatch, at least three 18-wheelers and two vehicles are involved. Possibly seven vehicles may be involved in total.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

A Hazmat crew has also responded due to a fuel leak.

Right now, there is no estimated time on when the southbound lanes will reopen.

