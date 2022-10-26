National Marrow Donor Program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Each Year, Thousands Of Children With Cancer And Blood Disorders Such As Sickle Cell Disease Are Hoping For A Cure, Which Can Only Come From A Blood Stem Cell Transplant. Here How NBA Superstar Marcus Smart Is Working With Aflac And The National Marrow Donor Program, Or Be The Match, To Make A Difference. For more information visit: Bethematch.org/Aflac. Sponsored By: AFLAC.

