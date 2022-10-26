Petition calls for more warming centers in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A petition started by The House of the Unhoused DeKalb Alliance is calling for more warming centers and improved services in DeKalb County.

As of Wednesday, more than 2,000 people signed the online petition.

Currently, the county has three warming centers, at fire stations 3, 4, and 6.

That petition also asks for transportation access for the unhoused to the warming centers, adequate food, water, and beds, among other items.

DeKalb County officials told Atlanta News First they are aware of the concerns and it is something they will discuss.

“In terms of communication, in terms of whether they need more food, more locations, north, south, east and west, transportation,” Allen Mitchell, director of community development, said. “All those factors have to be looked at.”

Mitchell said those are just some of the factors to look into.

But Mitchell continued to say that while warming centers are very important, his department is working hard to find long-term solutions for the homeless.

“We’re constantly trying to get solutions,” he said. “We’re trying to end homelessness in DeKalb County, by adding jobs, by adding places to stay.”

