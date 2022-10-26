Renowned Alpharetta jail set to reopen after closing at start of pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After being closed for more than two years, Fulton County’s north jail is set to reopen and it could make the surrounding communities safer.

Atlanta News First got a look inside the newly renovated Alpharetta detention center on Wednesday during the soft reopening.

“That drive from north Fulton to northwest Atlanta can take a good little while,” said Lt. Col. Byron LeCounte with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s hours that officers could’ve spent patrolling and responding to crimes in the cities they serve.

Now officers in north Fulton cities such as Alpharetta, Milton and Sandy Springs, will no longer be forced to make the nearly 30-mile drive south to take people to the county’s Atlanta jail as they have for the past few years.

“By opening this facility we remove that long drive,” said LeCounte.

The Alpharetta-based detention center, which can hold about 70 inmates, is now renovated.

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann said depending on the crime some detainees will still have to be driven down south.

“What will happen here is that they will be booked and then once or twice a day they will be transported in groups down to the main jail if they need to go there. If it’s a municipal crime or offense, they will stay here until they get bailed out.”

When it comes to addressing overcrowding at the county’s main jail on Rice Street, County Commissioners say there are ongoing negotiations with Atlanta to temporarily lease jail space at the city’s detention center.

“We’re getting pretty close I hear to finalizing that agreement, so hopefully there will be some relief, some real relief on Rice Street, but this just really more than anything ensures offenses committed in north Fulton, that they’re dealt with properly,” said Hausmann.

The Alpharetta jail is expected to officially reopen early November.

