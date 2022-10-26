Student shot near Norcoss High School Wednesday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Norcross High School student was shot near the campus Wednesday.

Gwinnett County police are currently investigating the incident. Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts said the district is hiring additional school resource officers and that “students involved in the shooting will be held accountable” in a video statement.

#BreakingNews a Norcross High School student has been shot near campus; disrupting school activities this afternoon.



Norcross High School says it will have additional police on campus Thursday following the incident.

