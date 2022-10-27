5 gang members indicted for June 2021 drive-by shooting in Marietta

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five members of the hybrid gang 2Solid have been indicted over a 2021 drive-by shooting in Marietta.

James Daniels, Bryce Dowell, Nicholas Poole, Thomas White and Thomas Williams have each been charged with violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree and criminal damage to property in the second degree.

Daniels, Dowell and Poole also face a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony as well as several other charges.

White is already serving sentences for other charges in Cobb and Douglas counties.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

