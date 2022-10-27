Atlanta children’s hospitals filling up with flu patients, officials pushing vaccines

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, hospital officials at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta said their hospitals are filling up with children battling the flu.

Dr. Andi Shane, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Children’s, said recently 80-95 percent of their beds have been filled.

“We’re seeing an increase in influenza or flu and that’s really increased tremendously over the past two weeks,” said Dr. Shane, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Wednesday.

According to the hospital’s wait time page, all three of Children’s hospitals emergency rooms have at least a three-hour wait.

“We’re seeing a lot of children who are having respiratory illness and respiratory viruses, fever, cough, running nose, some with difficulty breathing,” said Dr. Shane.

Metro Atlanta school districts are also seeing the uptick.

A spokesperson for Clayton County Public Schools said they had 676 student report flu-like symptoms this week.

In a statement, a district spokesperson wrote:

District leadership is also asking parents/guardians and students to be mindful of the changing weather and to dress warmly (in layers as needed) as we experience cooler temperatures.

The district continues to implement strategies related to hand washing, cleaning, and sanitizing to stop the spread of germs, in addition to, maintaining a face mask mandate for staff and visitors.

Dr. Shane said the best way to protect a child from a serious case of the flu is to get them vaccinated.

“The vaccines are very safe and very effective. They do what they’re supposed to do which is to keep children form coming to the hospital and having severe infections and needing to stay in the hospital,” said Dr. Shane.

Dr. Shane said roughly 95 percent of their pediatric patients receiving care for COVID and the flu were not vaccinated.

Children’s is pushing a “Boo the Flu” campaign, encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated before Halloween.

According to the CDC, Georgia is among the most reported flu cases of any state in the country.

Dr. Shane said this flu season has proved to be hit metro Atlanta earlier than normal.

She said a primary factor for this uptick is the easing of social distancing.

“Now all of a sudden we have people who are interacting with people, traveling again, not wearing masks, so there’s a whole group of children and adults who more susceptible potentially to these viruses,” said Dr. Shane.

