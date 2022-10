SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has the exit ramp to Roswell Road from I-285 West and 400 North to 285 West closed Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway. Drivers should avoid the area.

Atlanta News First Chopper LIVE above the scene:

WATCH LIVE: Atlanta News First Chopper is above a crash that has the exit ramp to Roswell Rd. from 285 West and 400 North to 285 West closed WATCH LIVE: Atlanta News First Chopper is above a crash that has the exit ramp to Roswell Rd. from 285 West and 400 North to 285 West closed. Avoid the area. Posted by Atlanta News First on Thursday, October 27, 2022

@ATLNewsFirst Chopper on scene at the crash shutting down the exit ramp to Roswell Rd from 285 WB and 400 NB to 285 WB. An investigation is ongoing here. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/AFvhjemyoT — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) October 27, 2022

I-285 West Exit Ramp (Lane) to Roswell Road from Ashford Dunwoody Road is shut down. GA Hwy 400 North Entrance Ramp to I-285 West/Roswell Road is shut down. pic.twitter.com/EQ6TWNMaNE — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) October 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.