Decatur pumpkin patch creates safe space for community members

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The project wasn’t supposed to be a big deal. It was a pandemic idea, to create a free pumpkin patch for people in the neighborhood.

For the past couple of years, Laura Witte and her husband Mark have covered their front lawn with pumpkins.

”I know it is silly because it is just a pumpkin,” said Laura.

”I was flipping through FB and I saw this beautiful home with a pumpkin patch,” said Lisa Cox, a volunteer with Feet of Clay.

They leave a sign, inviting anyone to come and take their pick.

”I didn’t realize how important this would be to them, until we were here,” said Cox.

Lisa Cox is a volunteer at Feet of Clay, a nonprofit that helps women and their children rebuild a life after a domestic violence situation.

”Something you have to realize too with a domestic violence situation, is some of their abusers are looking for them. So, taking them somewhere like Six Flags, might not be the best idea but this is just a residence, in a small, little, part of the city. It felt very safe,” said Cox.

Cox brought three women and two kids to the free pumpkin patch. She says they sat in the grass and played for almost an hour.

”It was amazing to witness, just the serenity they had,” said Mark Witte.

A safe place, in the front yard of a stranger’s home.

“Growing up…we didn’t have a lot of stuff but we always had those moments that you hold onto, that you think of when you are older. To be able to create those moments, or see someone else having them, is an incredible, really incredible experience,” said Laura.

We are a couple of days from Halloween and the yard has been wiped out. There is one pumpkin left.

The recipients of the pumpkins are all over town; children, couples, happy families, parents, the whole community took part in the project.

Recipients like Dr. Camille Sutton-Brown, who believe the impact of projects like the free pumpkin patch, are never as small as they feel when you start.

“I see somebody who cared. Laura, and I am not sure if she had help, clearly saw a way that she could bring happiness to the community. That alone needs to be celebrated,” said Sutton-Brown, “You just never know what kind of connections are going to be made in those types of spaces,” said Camille.

Sutton-Brown dropped by the pumpkin patch to pick up a pumpkin for her kids. She says she is pro-community, pro-community building, accessible and open to everyone and the free pumpkin patch fit the bill.

She noted the economic accessibility of the project but also the physical accessibility.

“I have two children, my son has various physical and cognitive quite severe, profound disabilities. So, even when I am not with him I am very attuned to accessibility in all spaces,” said Sutton-Brown.

