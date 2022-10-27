KFC employee shot while outside on break, barber shop shot up in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating two shooting incidents from overnight in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at the KFC at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard after an employee went outside on break when he was struck twice by gunfire. Police say the employee was not the intended target

While police were investigating that incident, officers heard multiple gunshots around the corner on MLK Jr. Drive. Officers rushed over and found that shots had been fired into KO Barber Shop at 875 MLK Jr. Drive. No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody at this time and Atlanta police continue to investigate both incidents. If you have any information, contact Atlanta PD.

