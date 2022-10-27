EXCLUSIVE: Norcross mom looks for answers after son shot, killed walking home from school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Norcross mother is absolutely heartbroken after her teenage son was shot and killed walking home from school.

“I’m angry that I have to continue this life without him. It feels…I love him. I love you boo boo,” said Kimberly Parks, mother to DeAndre Henderson. “A mother’s worst nightmare. I’m just really numb. You know. First morning I wake up without him.”

Parks has spent her first day without her son driving around Norcross, looking for answers: who killed her 17-year-old boy?

“He was a good kid. Everybody knew him. Everybody loved him. But he didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve to be shot in his head like an animal,” said Parks.

Henderson was shot in the head while walking home from Norcross High School Wednesday and police don’t know who did it.

“I don’t know anything except that he left school with two people. A girl with a hood on her head and a boy,” said Parks.

“Detectives are currently speaking with staff and students at the school trying to gather as much information as possible,” said Officer Hideshi Valle with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Parks can’t imagine who would do this to her boy. She said she didn’t know Henderson to have any enemies.

“He loved playing basketball. And he loved dancing. He loved making me smile,” said Parks.

And while the suspect or suspects are still free, Norcross parents are wondering how safe their kids are.

“Parents at this time shouldn’t be worried about their kids walking to and from school. Preliminary investigations lead detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident, and the school is at no threat at this time,” said Officer Valle.

Parks wants this solved for other kids’ safety and for closure for her family.

“He’s gone but he’s never going to be forgotten,” said Parks.

Police here are asking for anyone’s help that may have surveillance video from around Norcross High School or knows anything about the shooting. Call 770.513.5700 or 404.577.TIPS (8477).

