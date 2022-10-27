Family of local man killed due to kratom overdose issues warning, files lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A North Georgia family whose son died after taking too much kratom has filed a lawsuit against the company behind the product.

Dana Pope never heard of kratom until her 23-year-old son, Ethan, died after taking too much of the herbal substance in December 2021.

“It’s crazy,” she said. “Ethan was a really smart kid. For him to have died from what he thought I’m sure was a healthy herb is crazy. This should have never happened.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the import of kratom into the U.S. in 2014. However, it’s legal to sell the product to anyone over the age of 18 in Georgia. Ethan bought the O.P.M.S. aka Optimized Plant Mediated Solutions-branded liquid kratom from a gas station in Rome. He died from “kratom toxicity,” according to his mother.

Ethan’s family has now named O.P.M.S. and a dozen other parties including the American Kratom Association in a lawsuit filed in Cobb County.

“Just because a product can be helpful doesn’t mean everyone should be playing Russian roulette with it,” said Eli Cohen, an attorney with the Wetherington Law Firm. “The fact is it can kill you.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, kratom acts as a stimulant when taken in small doses but it can produce opioid-like effects in larger doses. There are no FDA-approved uses for the product.

“There isn’t a single person in this country taking Kratom that knows what they’re putting in their body,” said Drew Ashby, a partner at Ashby Thelen Lowry.

O.P.M.S. warns on its packages that kratom should only be used for “botanical specimens.” A disclaimer further states that manufacturers and sellers of the product assume no responsibility or liability for misuse.

“Right, this second, someone’s child could walk into a store, right here in Atlanta, purchase a drug that can kill them,” said attorney Matt Wetherington. “It’s unconscionable. Atlanta is ground zero for a kratom epidemic.”

The Pope family’s lawsuit alleges kratom is “addictive and can kill.” They believe it should be labeled as unsafe for human consumption and/or taken off store shelves altogether.

“It’s wrong. It’s senseless and it’s maddening,” said Ethan’s mom. “I can’t believe something that is legal, that I can buy at a gas station can kill me.”

Atlanta News First reached out to O.P.M.S. for comment but did not receive a response. The American Kratom Association released the following statement:

The American Kratom Association (AKA) is an IRS-qualified non-profit consumer advocacy organization dedicated to raising awareness on the responsible use of kratom and enhancing the safety and integrity of kratom products marketed to consumers. Specifically, the AKA seeks to educate key stakeholders from potential consumers to regulators on leading edge scientific studies involving kratom. The AKA also supports appropriate governmental regulations aimed at protecting consumers from adulteration and contamination of kratom products.

The AKA has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought against it by plaintiffs Dana Baker and John Pope. The AKA denies these plaintiffs’ claims and will continue to defend vigorously against the claims should any survive the pending motion to dismiss.

