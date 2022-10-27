First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous Day Ahead; Tracking Weekend Rain

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today will be sunny and beautiful, but a slow-moving storm system will bring us clouds and rain this weekend.

Today: A chilly morning, but a nice warm-up through the day with highs in the low 70s.

Sunny and gorgeous.
What You Need to Know:

Friday will be another pleasant, mild day. Clouds take over Saturday, but it stays dry through the day. You’ll want to make your outdoor plans for Saturday, because rain moves in Sunday morning and continues through most of the day. It will be a cold rain, with temperatures hovering in the 50s through the day.

cold rain on Sunday
Good news- even though a few showers may linger into Monday morning, it looks like things dry out in time for trick-or-treating Monday evening.

