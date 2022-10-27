Immersive Stranger Things Experience sends Atlanta into the Upside Down

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Landing in the city where its namesake Netflix series is primarily filmed, Stranger Things: The Experience immerses guests into a unique and thrilling journey.

From the cold, clinical setting of the foreboding Hawkins Lab to the twisted reality of the Upside Down to the rad vibes of Starcourt Mall, visitors are taken through a deep and detailed reproduction of the hit series, all nestled within Pullman Yards.

Autoplay Caption

Stranger Things: The Experience sets itself apart from many other experiences touting their “immersive” nature, as this attraction actually requires participants to actively move through the environment while communicating with their team.

Without going into too much detail so as to avoid spoilers, the audience can expect the thrill of battling some of the classic forces of the Upside Down, namely terrifying demogorgons, followed by a chance to shop and dine like its 1985 in the faithful recreation of Starcourt Mall.

With a mix of practical effects, 3D glasses, and detailed environments, Stranger Things: The Experience offers Atlanta an exciting and unique excursion for friends and family.

You can buy tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience right here.

If you have suggestions for other fun, must-see attractions around Atlanta, send an email to catherine.catoura@wanf.com.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.