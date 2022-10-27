INTERVIEW: Comedian Bill Bellamy joins Atlanta News First

INTERVIEW: Comedian Bill Bellamy joins Atlanta News First
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Comedian Bill Bellamy is performing at the Uptown Comedy Corner this weekend! But first, he stopped by Atlanta News First to discuss his new podcast, “Top Billin Podcast with Bill Bellamy,” his upcoming movie Back on the Strip with Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish and his book Top Billin’.

More information on Bellamy’s performances can be found here.

