INTERVIEW: Halloween events you can attend this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Halloween is this weekend, and with it comes a lot to do in the Atlanta area. Sara Hemmer of North American Properties stopped by Atlanta News First to recommend six events that might be for you or a little one!

Trick-or-Drink; Oct. 28, 6 p.m. at the Plaza at Avalon

Scare on the Square: Hallows Eve Party; Oct. 28, 6 p.m. at the Plaza at Colony Square

Trick-or-treating in Alpharetta; Oct. 29, 10 a.m. at 400 Avalon Blvd.

Boo Bash; Oct. 29, 1 p.m. at the Avenue East Cobb front lot

Gameday at the Square: Georgia vs. Florida; Oct. 29, 3 p.m. at the Plaza at Colony Square

Trick-or-treating at the Forum; Oct. 29, 11 a.m. at 5155 Peachtree Pkwy.

If none of these strike your fancy, check out this list to see even more events.

