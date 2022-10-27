INTERVIEW: Halloween events you can attend this weekend

INTERVIEW: Halloween events you can attend this weekend
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Halloween is this weekend, and with it comes a lot to do in the Atlanta area. Sara Hemmer of North American Properties stopped by Atlanta News First to recommend six events that might be for you or a little one!

  • Trick-or-Drink; Oct. 28, 6 p.m. at the Plaza at Avalon
  • Scare on the Square: Hallows Eve Party; Oct. 28, 6 p.m. at the Plaza at Colony Square
  • Trick-or-treating in Alpharetta; Oct. 29, 10 a.m. at 400 Avalon Blvd.
  • Boo Bash; Oct. 29, 1 p.m. at the Avenue East Cobb front lot
  • Gameday at the Square: Georgia vs. Florida; Oct. 29, 3 p.m. at the Plaza at Colony Square
  • Trick-or-treating at the Forum; Oct. 29, 11 a.m. at 5155 Peachtree Pkwy.

If none of these strike your fancy, check out this list to see even more events.

