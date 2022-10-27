Locksmith reports $10,000 in business checks stolen out of mail

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At The Real Sandy Springs Locksmith on Hammond Drive and Roswell Road, security is top of mind.

Burt Kolker owns the business and makes a living keeping people and their belongings secure and never imagined he would be the one to become a victim of theft.

“I was furious personally. And I’m not sure how the system beat,” Kolker said. “In this case, we hand-wrote a check, personally dropped it into a post office box, close to the post office and thought it was done.”

Kolker mailed two checks to business vendors totaling about $10,000, but they never made it to his clients. His bank told him someone intercepted the checks, washed them by changing the names on them and then deposited the checks into fraudulent accounts.

“My CFO caught it by monitoring our account every day as he does,” Kolker said.

The United States Postal Service reports checking washing scams are rampant. Postal inspectors recover more than $1 billion in counterfeit checks and money orders every year.

“You get a chemical and you can put it in a wash bin, and you put the check in there and the handwritten ink will come off and you can therefore use that check and put whatever you want on there,” U.S. Postal Inspector Troy Sabby said.

As for Kolker, he now tries to avoid mailing handwritten checks and considers himself fortunate that his bank covered the cost.

“Everything is believable today. And we’ve gone more to bill pay, which is more secure. We were told by the bank that once a BillPay check is issued. It’s not my check anymore. It’s the banks check,” Kolker said.

