Man killed after being pinned by his vehicle in midtown parking garage

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a freak accident at a parking garage in midtown.

It happened early Thursday morning along Peachtree Street near Conley Square and the Stirling Hotel.

Police say a man was exiting the parking garage when he got pinned by his vehicle. They say he did not put his truck in park and it rolled, pinning him between the door and a parking ticket machine.

The victim’s name has not been released.

