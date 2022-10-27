Mom, parents speak out after student killed walking home from school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Norcross mother is absolutely heartbroken after her teenage son was shot and killed walking home from school Wednesday.

Now she and the community want to know how this could happen and who did this.

“I just want to get some kind of closure, some kind of lead,” said Kimberly Parks.

She is struggling to understand who would kill her 17-year-old son, Deandre Henderson.

The Norcross high school student was shot outside campus while walking home from school.

“Why would someone take his life? Why would they do that? Why did they have to kill my child and have to make him suffer the way he did?”

Police said the preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe this was an isolated incident, but the shooter is still on the loose.

“It makes you wonder what’s happening and are my kids safe,” one parent told Atlanta News First on Thursday.

Wednesday’s shooting prompted the district’s superintendent to reinforce its commitment to school safety in a video message to parents.

“As a parent, I know the concern and the fear these school and community shootings can create,” GCPS Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts said in the video.

“I want to be clear the gun violence in our community and around the country is unacceptable and needs to stop. As a district we are taking the necessary measures to ensure schools are safe,” said Watts.

This all comes on the heels of parents, students, and teachers telling Atlanta News First the rise in violence at a Gwinnett County high school is out of control.

In August the district restructured its student discipline procedures to reduce the number of students being sent to tribunals.

A move many have criticized.

Educators have said they are now scared to intervene and some, even considering leaving the district.

The district continues to stand behind its changes.

In the video message to parents on Wednesday, the district’s superintendent said they’re hiring more school resource officers and reviewing safety plans with students and staff.

“I know that in any school setting there is the opportunity for there to be violence, but I hope that with the extra resource officers they’re adding to Gwinnett County school system, that that will help,” a parent told Atlanta News First on Thursday.

Meanwhile police are asking for anyone’s help that may have surveillance video from around Norcross High school or knows anything about Wednesday’s shooting.

You can call the department with any information

