Persons of interest sought in shooting on James P. Brawley Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking for persons of interest in an Oct. 16 shooting on James P. Brawley Drive.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Oct. 16. Multiple people were shot during a party. Three were taken to the hospital and a fourth refused medical attention. All four are expected to survive.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. The Atlanat Police Department is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

