Project that would cap Downtown Connector gets $1.16 million in federal funding

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive development project is another step closer to becoming a reality in Atlanta. The Stitch project just landed $1.16 million in federal funding.

The proposed $713-million-dollar project aims to stitch the city back together by covering sections of the Downtown Connector with 14 acres of new urban greenspace.

The concept is appealing to people who live and work Downtown and in Midtown.

“The Beltline, the greenways, I’m for any of that, that promotes people getting outside walking around and getting a sense of community,” said James Metzger, works in Midtown.

Like the Beltline, designers for The Stitch say the quarter mile platform spanning the Downtown Connector between the Civic Center MARTA Center at West Peachtree Street and Piedmont Avenue, will give way to 14 million square feet of new development, much of which will focus on combating Atlanta’s growing housing crisis.

“We believe if you build the right density, you can impact the affordability question greatly just in the things that would happen around the greenspace,” said A.J. Robinson of Central Atlanta Progress.

The Stitch, which has been a concept in the making for the last 20 years, will also undo some 60 years of injustice according to Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who helped to secure $1.16-million dollars in federal funding for the project.

“The downtown connector was built as part of the 1956 Federal Highway Transportation Act, which intentionally divided some of our black communities,” said Williams. “Not just here in Atlanta, but across the country.”

The project will also include enhancing the MARTA Civic Center Station and retrofitting existing streets to be more walkable and bikeable.

Putting The Stitch in place will take some time. The project completion date is slated for 10 years from now, in 2032 - but officials say with minimum impact to traffic.

“We can essentially stage construction, so all lanes of the Connector remain open during construction. There will be shoulder closures, but it should be a burden on the traffic,” said Jack Cebe, Stitch Development Manager.

The Stitch is similar to another project proposed earlier this year. The 25-acre Midtown Connector project would cover the same stretch of road, only between Midtown and the Georgia Tech campus.

The $1.16 million in federal funding for The Stitch will be used for initial planning of the project, engineering, and design - which officials say they plan to gather design input from the local community most impacted by The Stitch.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.