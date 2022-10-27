Restaurant Report Card: Atlantic Buffet scores 57, Taco Mac earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First discovered several critical health violations at a popular seafood buffet in metro Atlanta this week.

Atlantic Buffet on Cobb Parkway in Marietta failed with only 57-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says tilapia, crab sushi rolls and eggs were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, food contact surfaces were not clean to sight and touch. And an employee touched a trash can and then prepared food without washing their hands.

“What it was instead of pushing the trash can over she touched it with her hands, and she’s supposed to use gloves and if she touches the trash can with her gloves, she’s supposed to use a fresh glove every single time,” Atlantic Buffet Manager Cole Maanao said.

Management told me they had a meeting with their staff to discuss the health violations and they have since cleaned up their act.

“When the second score does come out, we guarantee we will have a better score,” Maanao said.

But what about the current score of 57? Management failed to post it for the public to see.

There are several other scores to report around metro Atlanta. In DeKalb County, Barbeque Works on Turner Hill Road inside The Mall at Stonecrest picked up 91-points. In Fulton County, Kyma on Piedmont Road in Atlanta scored a 96. And in Cherokee County, Burger Inn on Main Street in Woodstock earned 99-points.

And at Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in Atlanta, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula award. This is the place for hot wings and cold beer and let me tell you why. They have one hundred beers on draft here and when it comes to their wings it’s farm to table. They get their wings from Springer Mountain Farms in Georgia.

They’re always fresh, never frozen and that’s the difference. On their menu, they serve fried pickles, buffalo chicken salad, the Clermont burger with the egg on top, a traditional cheeseburger that they call Peachtree, and tasty chicken wings. You can try their new habanero BBQ flavor and lemon pepper. Boy, that’s good!

