Police investigating multiple shootings in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating multiple shootings in the city on Thursday afternoon.
Atlanta police officials responded to a person-shot call at 735 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW on Thursday afternoon.
Homicide Investigators have been requested to the location.
Police are also investigating a shooting at 1572 Hardee St. in northeast Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.
There is no word on injuries reported or what led up to the shooting. Both shootings are unrelated, police officials tell Atlanta News First.
On Oct. 21, Athens-Clarke County Police officials say a 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting.
