Police investigating multiple shootings in Atlanta

Police sirens
Police sirens(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating multiple shootings in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta police officials responded to a person-shot call at 735 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW on Thursday afternoon.

Homicide Investigators have been requested to the location.

Police are also investigating a shooting at 1572 Hardee St. in northeast Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

There is no word on injuries reported or what led up to the shooting. Both shootings are unrelated, police officials tell Atlanta News First.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

On Oct. 21, Athens-Clarke County Police officials say a 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Georgia DA urges Supreme Court to allow Graham testimony
Just the Facts: Raphael Warnock on racial disparities in maternal mortality rates
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to supporters on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Toccoa, Ga....
Georgia candidates head to party bastions amid early voting
Marjorie Taylor Greene says yes. We asked school workers in her district how they felt.
Should school workers be armed? We asked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district