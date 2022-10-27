Ways to celebrate the holidays in metro Atlanta | 2022
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2022 holiday season is upon us and there is no shortage of ways to celebrate around metro Atlanta! The sheer amount of things to do this holiday season can be overwhelming, so we’re here to help you out.
Check below for holiday events happening around Atlanta!
- WHAT: 27th year of iconic Christmas revue.
- WHEN: Thursdays through Sundays Nov. 25 to Dec. 23
- WHERE: Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville
- WHAT: German market as well as ballet performances.
- WHEN: Nov. 26 to Dec. 24
- WHERE: Buckhead Village, Atlanta
- WHAT: Ice skating rink, party igloos, New Year’s Eve celebration and more at Ponce City Market.
- WHEN: Nov. 25 to Dec. 31
- WHERE: Ponce City Market, Atlanta
- WHAT: Personal visit and photos with Santa.
- WHEN: Dec. 3 and 4
- WHERE: Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta
- WHAT: Christmas tree lighting followed by a screening of The Grinch.
- WHEN: Nov. 26
- WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, Marietta
- WHAT: Pop-up bar featuring holiday-inspired cocktails and small bites, photo moments and themed nights.
- WHEN: Dec. 1
- WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, Marietta
