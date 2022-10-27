Ways to celebrate the holidays in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2022 holiday season is upon us and there is no shortage of ways to celebrate around metro Atlanta! The sheer amount of things to do this holiday season can be overwhelming, so we’re here to help you out.

Check below for holiday events happening around Atlanta!

Christmas Canteen

WHAT : 27th year of iconic Christmas revue.

WHEN : Thursdays through Sundays Nov. 25 to Dec. 23

WHERE: Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

Christkindl Market

WHAT : German market as well as ballet performances.

WHEN : Nov. 26 to Dec. 24

WHERE: Buckhead Village, Atlanta

Skate the Sky

WHAT : Ice skating rink, party igloos, New Year’s Eve celebration and more at Ponce City Market.

WHEN : Nov. 25 to Dec. 31

WHERE: Ponce City Market, Atlanta

Cookies with Santa

WHAT : Personal visit and photos with Santa.

WHEN : Dec. 3 and 4

WHERE: Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

Christmas Tree lighting

WHAT : Christmas tree lighting followed by a screening of The Grinch.

WHEN : Nov. 26

WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, Marietta

Tinsel Tavern

WHAT : Pop-up bar featuring holiday-inspired cocktails and small bites, photo moments and themed nights.

WHEN : Dec. 1

WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, Marietta

