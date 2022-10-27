Woman sentenced to 8 years after dogs maul 2 young children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County woman was found guilty of eight counts of Reckless Conduct after her two dogs escaped her house and mauled two young boys.

Charlotte Landy’s rottweilers mauled a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old May 11, 2021 after escaping Landy’s unsecured fence. The boys suffered over 200 stitches each; they likely survived solely due to the intervention of two neighbors. One of the neighbors suffered bites to her head, arm and back.

This was not the first time Landy’s dogs attacked people. The dogs bit a construction worker in 2020.

Landy was sentenced to eight years. She will serve the first year in custody followed by three years of house arrest. The dogs were put down after the attack.

