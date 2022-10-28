1 person dead after car crashes into tree on I-20 WB exit to I-75/I-85 North
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after crashing into a tree on the I-20 westbound exit to the connector Friday morning in Fulton County.
The fiery crash has the I-20 westbound exit to I-75/I-85 North shut down. Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays.
Atlanta News First is working to find out more and provide traffic updates. Please check back for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.