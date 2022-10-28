1 person dead after car crashes into tree on I-20 WB exit to I-75/I-85 North

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after crashing into a tree on the I-20 westbound exit to the connector Friday morning in Fulton County.

The fiery crash has the I-20 westbound exit to I-75/I-85 North shut down. Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays.

Updated clear time is 6:15 AM. Be sure to use the alt. routes in the tweet below. We have updates on Atlanta News First for the next several hours. @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/euYwu8tMfJ — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) October 28, 2022

Atlanta News First is working to find out more and provide traffic updates. Please check back for the latest.

