2022 Walk-N-Roll for Spina Bifida - Atlanta set for Saturday at Blackburn Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Waiting for the birth of your first baby is one of the most exciting things in most people’s lives. One Cherokee County couple was making plans when, with one doctor’s visit, their lives changed forever.

Like most 16-month-olds, Elliott loves playing with his mom. Pretty remarkable for a little boy who spent more time in the hospital and with doctors than most of us will in a lifetime.

Tests confirmed Elliott had Spina Bifida - a birth defect where the spinal tube doesn’t close all the way and connect with the brain. After an emergency c-section, Elliott went right into surgery.

A week later, another surgery to put a shunt in his brain to help the spinal fluid flow properly.

All of the progress he has made is thanks to the help of physical therapy and new braces for Elliott’s legs.

While Elliott gets lots of help physically, his mom finds emotional support through Spina Bifida support groups.

They are a family with the same hopes and dreams for their child as any other parent.

And you can help Elliott live to his fullest potential and others just like him because you can get ready to Walk-N-Roll, that’s happening this weekend. It’s an event to raise money and awareness about Spina Bifida. It’s back in person this year and it will be held this Saturday at Blackburn Park.

Walk-N-Roll for Spina Bifida is a family-friendly, non-competitive one-mile walk featuring an Interactive Festival and Health Fair that raises awareness about Spina Bifida and celebrates the accomplishments of the approximately 166,000 Americans living with the challenges it brings.

This annual event includes games, activities, face painting, henna, food and refreshments, special visits from mascots, and more.

Event proceeds support local community programs and services for all individuals affected by Spina Bifida, as well as national research, advocacy, education, and support initiatives.

You can register for the walk online or donate to the Spina Bifida Association of America here.

