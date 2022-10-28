Celebrity endorsements not driving voters to the polls

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some big-name celebrities and political figures like Oprah Winfrey, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Barack Obama have expressed their support for candidates in Georgia. Well-known politicians and some of the biggest superstars in the world are all trying to get people to the polls.

Nearly 1.4 million voters have cast their votes early. Voters say the star power creates plenty of excitement if nothing else.

“This doesn’t impact me to vote at all. I always felt it important to participate in devoted to Tryon and get a little bit better system over time,” said Kirk Bowman.

“It seems bigger it seems like everyone’s paying attention to it. Everyone around the country. One of my Uber drivers asked me about it and didn’t even know it. Did you hear about the debates?,” said Tony Sakich.

“My partner and I are going to see President Obama tonight really excited first time actually seeing him but I think that you know whatever it takes to get out the vote bring out everything that you possibly can,” said Ava Davis.

Voters said with all eyes on Georgia, they want to exercise their right to vote -- especially with numerous polls showing both the U.S. Senate race and the race for governor still too close to call.

