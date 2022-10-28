Conversations you can have with your child before Halloween

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For many kids and teens, Halloween is a night of pretend and candy collection. For parents, it can be a night of managing sugar intake and stranger danger. But it doesn’t have to be dreadful! Here are some ways parents can help their child have a safe night of celebration.

Safe and Spooky Costume Tips

Make sure you are purchasing Halloween costumes, makeup and eye contact lenses from a reputable brand.

Place a name tag with your phone number on your child’s costume in case you become separated.

Consider ditching those masks — they can make it difficult for kids to see and breathe. Instead, use nontoxic face paint or makeup.

Make sure wigs and beards don’t cover your kids’ eyes, noses, or mouths.

Be sure that the costume is labeled “flame-retardant.”

Consider a light-colored costume or add glow-in-the-dark tape to the front and back so your kids can be easily seen.

Trouble-Free Trick-or-Treating

Accompany young children under the age of 10 during trick-or-treating or have them go with an older sibling. Make sure they know their home phone number and the number of any other trusted adult who’s supervising. They should also know how to reach 911.

For older kids trick-or-treating on their own, make sure you discuss the route they’ll be taking and know when they’ll be coming home. Encourage older kids to trick-or-treat with a group of friends.

If your child has a cell phone, make sure they take it with them.

Only go to houses with porch lights on and walk on sidewalks on well-lit streets. Avoid alleys and never walk across lawns.

Make sure your child knows to never go into a stranger’s home or accept a ride.

Walk across the street at crosswalks and never assume that a vehicle will stop.

Give each child a flashlight with new batteries.

Consider limiting trick-or-treating to your neighborhood and homes of people you and your children know.