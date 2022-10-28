Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting overnight that killed one person and seriously injured another is under investigation in Athens.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. At about the same time, ACCPD Communication Officers received a Shots Fired call in the area of Kathwood Drive and Rolling Ridge Drive.

Officers arrived at the 100 block of Rolling Ridge Drive and found a 17-year-old male and a 20-year-old female with gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials say the 17-year-old male had serious injuries and the 20-year-old female died at the hospital. Both are from Athens.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Black at 762-400-7058 or Scott.Black@accgov.com or Det. Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.

