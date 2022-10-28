First Alert Forecast: Scattered Rain Sunday Lingers into Halloween

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some big changes in the forecast for this weekend and Halloween.

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Breezy and cool with highs in the upper 60s. It will be cool but not cold tonight, with overnight temps in the 50s.

This Weekend: Saturday will be cloudy and dry. The change in the forecast arrives on Sunday. Scattered rain is likely on and off through the day, but heavy rain is now unlikely. Expect it to be damp with drizzle and showers through the day, and chilly temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. It will still be a day you’ll want to be inside.

Scattered rain through the day. (cbs46)

Another change in the forecast is that it now looks like those showers will linger through midday Monday, perhaps even into Monday afternoon across East Georgia. The good news is it still looks like all of North Georgia will dry out in time for trick-or-treating Monday evening.

Showers may linger into the early afternoon especially across East Georgia. (cbs46)

Showers in the morning with drier weather by the evening. Mild. (cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.