FIRST ALERT | Wet weather impacts part of Halloween Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A strong storm system is bringing risks of heavy rain and severe weather to portions of the Gulf Coast and Mid-South today and Saturday.

While the risk of severe weather is near zero locally, rain is forecast to increase Sunday morning. By midday Sunday, widespread wet weather overtakes North Georgia. Periods of rain continue through Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. It won’t rain constantly the entire day, but there will be several periods of steady rain between sunrise and sunset Sunday. Rain is forecast to be most impactful northwest of Metro Atlanta.

FIRST ALERT | The rain-maker that impacts our area Sunday into early Monday is tracking through the Mid-South now. @JenValdezTV and I have your Halloween weekend forecast on all platforms. @ATLNewsFirst | https://t.co/z0tf9sZAGn#gawx #atlwx #firstalertatl pic.twitter.com/e54hXBl5hU — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) October 28, 2022

It’ll be hard to get outdoor plans in Sunday. You can keep an eye on the First Alert Forecast and be alerted to when rain is approaching your neighborhood in the Atlanta News First Alert Weather App. By the time wet weather ends early Monday, most communities will have received more than 1/2″ of rain. Some areas will get more than an inch.

The forecast dries out after Monday morning. It is forecast to be dry and pleasantly cool for trick-or-treating.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.