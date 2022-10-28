Gwinnett County government addresses youth violence in county

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Gwinnett County officials have released statements responding to the recent gun violence in the county.

The statements come after several incidents of gun violence in the county, including the death of 17-year-old Deandre Henderson outside Norcross High School and 17-year-old Timothy Buchanan’s death in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure issued the following statement:

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is being felt in communities across the country. While Gwinnett County is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure our residents that our community’s violent crime rate has declined by double digits in all categories during the past year.

The Gwinnett County Police Department acknowledges that gun crime is a police, community and societal problem. We understand the concerns of our community, and we take this issue very seriously. The police department is actively seeking solutions to prevent gun violence and will continue to bring forth all resources needed to apprehend those responsible for perpetrating such violence in and around our schools and community. We work diligently to provide the District Attorney’s and Solicitor’s offices cases that result in successful prosecutions.

In addition, our department will continue to work with the Gwinnett County Public Schools Police to increase patrols at local campuses and to provide criminal investigative resources.

Families are losing far too many children and teenagers due to senseless violence and actions that could have been prevented. I want our young people to develop the courage needed to walk away from confrontation.

In closing, I want to encourage anyone with information surrounding any gun-related crime to contact us.”

Nicole Hendrickson, chairwoman of the county’s Board of Commissioners, said the following:

“Gwinnett County is a large community with a common sense of purpose – to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our families. Every parent who sends their child to school in the morning should expect to kiss them goodnight.

Right now, our residents are understandably anxious because there seems to be an undercurrent of gun violence trickling into our county and into our schools.

As a mom, my heart aches when I read the headlines and watch the news detailing an unfortunate mass shooting. When the lives of young people are taken, their families are left to grieve while holding on to memories and hoping for a solution.

My fellow Board members and I value the safety of our residents and the safety of our youth. We are committed to keeping our families safe by making sure our first responders have the resources needed to do their jobs, facilitating insightful conversations with the community and partnering with our school systems.”

