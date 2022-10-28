INTERVIEW: Halloween frights at NETHERWORLD Haunted House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - NETHERWORLD Haunted House is one of Atlanta’s foremost Halloween attractions. Each year brings a unique vision to the Stone Mountain haunted house and this year is no different.

Co-creator Ben Armstrong stopped by to talk about this year’s haunts and give our two anchors scares of their own! More information about NETHERWORLD can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.