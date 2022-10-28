INTERVIEW: Halloween frights at NETHERWORLD Haunted House

INTERVIEW: Halloween frights at NETHERWORLD Haunted House
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - NETHERWORLD Haunted House is one of Atlanta’s foremost Halloween attractions. Each year brings a unique vision to the Stone Mountain haunted house and this year is no different.

Co-creator Ben Armstrong stopped by to talk about this year’s haunts and give our two anchors scares of their own! More information about NETHERWORLD can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Dr. Dawn
INTERVIEW: How to get rid of toxic relationships
Early voting in South Carolina is underway and if you've already cast your vote, you may have...
One in five active voters in Georgia have cast their ballot
Atlanta's best breakfast sandwiches
ATLANTA EATS: Atlanta’s best breakfast sandwiches
ATLANTA EATS: Atlanta’s best breakfast sandwiches