Man shot and killed in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Atlanta on Thursday evening.
Police responded to 657 Boulevard NE after reports of a shooting. Atlanta police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that “a person has been shot at that location and is deceased.”
There is no official word as to what led up to that shooting.
A child was shot in the hand around 2:30 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital for further treatment and their father was detained.
A man was shot and killed at 735 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta police responded to a call just after 3:30 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Oct. 21, Athens-Clarke County Police officials say a 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting.
There is no additional information. This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.
