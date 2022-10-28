Man shot, killed trying to stop burglars behind popular Poncey-Highland bar

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man police say was trying to do the right thing is dead after stumbling upon people breaking into cars behind a popular Poncey-Highland bar in northeast Atlanta.

It happened behind Manuel’s Tavern, located in the 600 block of N Highland Avenue NE. Police say a man was leaving the bar when he caught people breaking into cars in the parking lot. The man tried to do the right thing and confront the individuals, but he was shot and ultimately died. His car was left behind in the parking lot.

Manuel’s Tavern is a popular neighborhood spot that opened back in the 1950s and is not known for this kind of violence.

Police are working to go through surveillance video to hopefully catch those responsible.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers by calling the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip anonymously online here.

