New electric vehicle charging stations coming to Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Robb Pitts, Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, says electric vehicles “are the future.” That’s why the board recently approved a plan to install dozens of new EV charging stations across the county.

“This is simply a move to put us ahead of the pack, to set an example not only for every county and city within Georgia, but for the rest of the country as well,” Pitts said.

The EV industry in Georgia is arguably already booming and bringing money and jobs with it.

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, there are more than 42,000 EVs currently registered in the state, and more than 1,200 miles of federally designated alternative fuel corridors.

On Tuesday Georgia Governor Brian Kemp helped Hyundai break ground on a new $5.5 billion plant west of Savannah which will produce roughly 300,000 EVs a year in the peach state.

“The automotive industry will see more change in the next 10 years than in the prior 100,” Kemp said. “Since 2020 we’ve announced 30 electric mobility-related projects that will ultimately bring over $13 million in investment and more than 18,910 jobs to our state.”

On the flip side, electric vehicles are more expensive for most consumers. According to Kelly Blue Book, the average cost of an EV is about 60-thousand dollars.

The charging stations are costly too. Chairman Pitts says each new EV station coming to Fulton is priced at around 9-thousand dollars. But he says it’s an investment for the community’s future.

“Look what’s happening in the state. If we have the vehicles being manufactured here, batteries of course are going to be manufactured here. Then why not have, it’s just logical to have the charging stations for people who own the vehicles to be able to charge those,” Pitts said.

Pitts says grant money is paying for the new charging stations, but down the road, they may have to dip into the general fund.

The new EV charging stations will be installed on county-owned property in the next few months.

