The Numbers Behind the Matchup: North Forsyth vs. Gainesville

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ game between Class 6A North Forsyth (6-2, 4-0) and No. 4 Gainesville (8-0, 4-0)

Gainesville Red Elephants (8-0, 4-0)

Quarterback: Baxter Wright – 190-of-149, 1,684 yards, 16 touchdowns; Smith McGarvey – 8-of-14, 96, 1 TD

Receiving: Sky Niblett – 13, 180, 6 TDs; Darius Cannon – 17, 292, 5 TDs; Tre Reece – 18, 284, 5 TDs; Naim Cheeks – 19, 367, 2 TDs; Tavien Watson – 31, 349, 1 TD; Philip Williams – 7, 65, 1 TD

Rushing: N. Cheeks – 118, 953, 12 TDs; B. Wright – 44, 255, 5 TDs; Marquis Ross – 34, 207, 1 TD; Kylan Hall – 22, 190, 1 TD

Defense: Jeremiah Telander – 39 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles, 7.3 tackles per game, 1 sack, 1 INT; Carmelo Byrd – 19, 15, 4.3, 4.0, 3 INT, 1 INT ret for TD; Elias Ballard – 14, 7, 3.5, 1, 2 INT; Aveion Young – 11, 10, 2.6, 4; Samaj Brown – 10, 8, 3.6; Julius Columbus – 2 sacks; Zyrion Harrison – 1 sack, 1 INT; Angel Benitez – 1 sack; Kadi Fossung – 1 sack; Zarion Harvey – 1 sack; Cash O’Callaghan – 1 sack, 1 INT Ret for TD; Dre Raven – 2 INT; Luke Cooper – 1 INT

Special Teams: Eric Guerra – 14-of-19 PATs; 3-of-3 field goals; John White – 17-of-20 PATs; D. Cannon – 4 kickoff returns, 147; 4 punt returns, 63

Team Totals: 193 passing yards per game; 167 rushing yards per game

North Forsyth Raiders (6-2, 4-0)

Quarterback: West Roberts – 131-of-220, 1,668, 16 TDs

Receiving: Logan Curry – 48, 658, 7 TDs; Cooper Eglian – 20, 228, 3 TDs; Karson McBrayer – 15, 170, 2 TDs; Aiden Ruckh – 7, 96, 2 TDs; Zach Shirley, Michael Okland – 1 TD each

Rushing: Collin Miller – 42, 170, 8 TDs; Caleb Bowen – 50, 173, 1 TD; K. McBrayer – 121, 492, 1 TD

Defense: Cole Leroy – 39, 16, 6.9, 7, 5 sacks; C. Miller – 38, 17, 6.9, 3, 7 sacks; JD Galligan – 34, 13, 5.9, 3; Chris Herock – 29, 11, 5, 8, 6 sacks, 1 fum ret for TD; Colton Constable – 26, 6, 4, 1, 1 INT; Jacob Shirley – 23, 3, 4.3, 3; Mason Lawson – 23, 14, 4.6, 8, 3 sacks, 1 INT ret for TD; Brody Hancock – 21, 6, 3.4, 5, 7 sacks; Gavin Busse – 2 INT; Colton Vela – 1 INT; William Verdirame – 1 INT; CJ Lenyszyn – 1 INT; L. Curry – 1 INT

Special Teams: Adrian Droze – 25-of-26 PATs, 1-of-2 field goals36 kickoffs, 1,883, 62 long, 12 touchbacks; L. Curry – 13 punts, 374, 43 long, 16 kickoff returns, 391, 56 long

Team Totals: 209 passing yards per game, 101 rushing yards per game

