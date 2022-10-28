One in five active voters in Georgia have cast their ballot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia continued breaking early voting records Friday morning, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“One in five active Georgia voters has made a plan and gotten their ballots in early,” said Raffensperger, who himself is up for re-election on Nov. 8.

A total of 111,316 Georgians voted early on Thursday, Oct. 27, a 23% increase over day 11 of 2018 early voting. Georgia has had record early voting turnout since it began Oct. 17.

Voters, according to Raffensperger, have also begun returning absentee ballots at a higher pace. As of Friday, 132,758 ballots have been returned to county election offices. Only 850 ballots have been rejected statewide, with some being accepted following ballot curing procedures.

Turnout numbers through 10/28/2022:

Total turnout: 1,382,849

Early in-person: 1,250,091

Absentee: 132,758

New turnout since previous day: 120,896

Early in-person since previous day: 111,316

Absentee since previous day: 9,580

Turnout through same day in 2020

Early in-person: 1,477,789

Turnout through same day in 2018:

Early in-person: 820,866

