One in five active voters in Georgia have cast their ballot
Absentee ballots are also coming in a higher pace, according to secretary of state
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia continued breaking early voting records Friday morning, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“One in five active Georgia voters has made a plan and gotten their ballots in early,” said Raffensperger, who himself is up for re-election on Nov. 8.
A total of 111,316 Georgians voted early on Thursday, Oct. 27, a 23% increase over day 11 of 2018 early voting. Georgia has had record early voting turnout since it began Oct. 17.
Voters, according to Raffensperger, have also begun returning absentee ballots at a higher pace. As of Friday, 132,758 ballots have been returned to county election offices. Only 850 ballots have been rejected statewide, with some being accepted following ballot curing procedures.
Turnout numbers through 10/28/2022:
- Total turnout: 1,382,849
- Early in-person: 1,250,091
- Absentee: 132,758
- New turnout since previous day: 120,896
- Early in-person since previous day: 111,316
- Absentee since previous day: 9,580
Turnout through same day in 2020
- Early in-person: 1,477,789
Turnout through same day in 2018:
- Early in-person: 820,866
