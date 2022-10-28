One in five active voters in Georgia have cast their ballot

Absentee ballots are also coming in a higher pace, according to secretary of state
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia continued breaking early voting records Friday morning, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“One in five active Georgia voters has made a plan and gotten their ballots in early,” said Raffensperger, who himself is up for re-election on Nov. 8.

A total of 111,316 Georgians voted early on Thursday, Oct. 27, a 23% increase over day 11 of 2018 early voting. Georgia has had record early voting turnout since it began Oct. 17.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterms

Voters, according to Raffensperger, have also begun returning absentee ballots at a higher pace. As of Friday, 132,758 ballots have been returned to county election offices. Only 850 ballots have been rejected statewide, with some being accepted following ballot curing procedures.

Turnout numbers through 10/28/2022:

  • Total turnout: 1,382,849
  • Early in-person: 1,250,091
  • Absentee: 132,758
  • New turnout since previous day: 120,896
  • Early in-person since previous day: 111,316
  • Absentee since previous day: 9,580

Turnout through same day in 2020

  • Early in-person: 1,477,789

Turnout through same day in 2018:

  • Early in-person: 820,866

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Barack Obama in Atlanta on Friday for Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock
FILE - Former President Barack Obama heads to a voting machine to cast his ballot at an early...
Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a...
‘It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker:’ Chuck Schumer to President Biden
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Georgia DA urges Supreme Court to allow Graham testimony