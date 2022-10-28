Out And About In The ATL | Oct. 28-30, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the last weekend of October and the weekend before Halloween. There’s plenty of Halloween activities happening in metro Atlanta but there’s also other things to experience.

FRIDAY

This is the last weekend to celebrate Octoberfest in Buckhead Village. There are 25+ booths offering German food and more.

The Violent Femmes are performing at The Eastern.

AWOLNATION is bringing its Falling Forward Tour to The Tabernacle. Hits include “Passion,” “Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf),” “I Am” and “Woman Woman.”

Sips Under The Sea Halloween is happening at Georgia Aquarium. The after-hours event will feature cocktails, food, a live DJ and more. Costumes encouraged.

AC/DC tribute band Back N Black performs at MadLife Stage & Studios in Woodstock.

Fernbank Museum is hosting Fright Night for adults only. There will be an outdoor Halloween experience, wicked potions and themed cocktails, a costume contest and more.

Fright Fest is underway at Six Flags Over Georgia. The festival features haunted houses, spooky shows, frightening rides and scare zones.

Live! at The Battery is hosting A Stranger Halloween with live music, photo ops, games and a costume contest with $6,000 in cash and prizes.

Gate City Brewing Company in Roswell is hosting Disco de Meurtos. There will be a food truck, face painting, a costume contest with prizes and more.

The Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand Moneybag Mafia stops at The Fox Theatre.

DJ Diesel is performing at the Believe Music Hall on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Comedian Doug Stanhope is performing at Buckhead Theatre.

Casting Crowns is bringing its Healer Tour to First Baptist Church Woodstock. The band’s intention is to show that healing comes in many different colors and sizes.

SATURDAY

Hunt Road Baptist Church in Smyrna will host a fall festival and cruise in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food, games, crafts, bouncy houses and cars.

A classic car cruise is happening at Logan Farm Park in Acworth. The event will begin at 4 p.m.

Stonecrest is hosting its first fall festival at Browns Mill Recreation Center featuring children’s activities, games, entertainment, food, arts and crafts, face painters and a bouncy house.

Hapeville’s 4th annual Dia de Muertos Celebration will feature live performances from Mariachi Amigoz and Alma Mexicana, award-winning independent film screenings from Latinx filmmakers, authentic food, art walk, murals, a costume contest and more!

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will present Disney and Pixar’s Coco in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed live to the film.

Peach Tree Rascals is bringing its Do You Know It’s Wet Tour to Center Stage Theatre. Comprised of producer/mixer Dominic “Dom” Pizano,rappers-singers Issac Pech, Tarrek Abdel-Khaliq, Joseph Barros, and creative director Jorge Olazaba, the group started as a teenage “do-it-yourself” attempt at music, based out of a shed in San Jose, California.

The Southeast Punk Flea Market is happening this weekend at Atlanta Expo Centers in downtown Atlanta. There will be multiple vendors, DIY sellers and artists. There will also be live DJs throughout the weekend.

Neighbor’s Pub in Virginia Highlands is hosting Halloween in the Highlands. There will be a $500 costume contest.

Celebrate Halloween on the roof of Ponce City Market. There will be trick-or-treating for children from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. After 5, there will be performances by Voodoo Cirque, Jell-O shots, a costume contest and more.

Stillfire Brewing in Suwanee is hosting a Halloween costume party. There will be prizes, live music all day, food trucks on site and more.

Denim Fest 2022 is happening at The Mill on Etowah in Canton. There will be an adult denim jacket contest, BBQ, shopping, viewing for Georgia vs. Florida game, and Guardians of the Jukebox closing out the evening.

Frankly Scarlet’s Halloween Bash is happening at Smith’s Olde Bar. Costumes encouraged. Frankly Scarlet will be playing “Europe ‘72.”

Blair and Davi Crimmins are bringing their Halloween Spectacular featuring music, comedy, sh*t talking and more to City Winery at Ponce City Market.

Critically acclaimed and multi-platinum band Young the Giant is bringing its Bollywood Tour to The Fox Theatre.

SUNDAY

Norcross First United Methodist Church is hosting a fall festival with free food, games, inflatables, live music, pony rides and more.

Wellstar Vinings Health Park is hosting a fall festival at the health park in Smyrna. There will be activities for children, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, snacks, a visit from former Braves player Marquis Grissom and even a teddy bear clinic for the little ones.

The Fall Fest in Brown Park in Canton will feature a bounce house, face painting, pumpkin painting, games and more. Pie eating contest at 2 p.m.

A chalk walk is happening at Madison Yards on Memorial Drive SE. There will be 3 areas of chalk creations, live music and more. Both professional and amateur chalk artists will compete for prizes.

Singer Rick Springfield performs at Stockbridge Amphitheater in Stockbridge.

Comedian Aaron Weber from Nashville is performing at The Punchline Comedy Club on Roswell Road.

John Fullbright is performing at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur. Fullbright is a singer-songwriter and plays guitar, piano and harmonica.

