Parents call on Gwinnett County Public Schools superintendent, board to resign

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents in Georgia’s largest school system are demanding answers after a student’s death this week due to gun violence. Some parents are calling on the school board and the superintendent to resign.

Philana Nowak is scared and frustrated. The Gwinnett County mother of two says she worries every time she sends her kids off to school.

“Having a son with autism there and has anxiety and everything else, if he gets attacked or dragged into a bathroom and beaten, he’s not going to fight back,” said Nowak.

In recent months there’s been a series of fights in the district and a series of gun violence incidents, including a deadly off-campus shooting of a Norcross High School student.

Gwinnett County Public Schools recently overhauled how it disciplines students. The move came after data compiled by the district showed that in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.

But since the restructuring of those tribunals parents argue violence in the district has gone up and the new system isn’t working.

“Restorative practice means we’re supposed to tell you not to do it again. We’re not going to get you in real big trouble. Here’s your freebee,” said Steve Smith, parent. “Maybe that’s fine at the elementary level, little kids. Hey, not supposed to lie. That’s not good. Let’s not do that. 15-year-old kids beating the hell out of each other against the lockers – there’s no restorative practice for that.”

Other parents say they’ve lost faith and trust in the district.

“We have to trust the school. We have to trust the teachers. We have to trust the administrators. If that is not the case, how are we going to send the kids, how can we just sit quiet? We don’t have a peaceful life,” said Shajaan Alexander, parent.

Atlanta News First reached out to the district for comment but had yet to hear back prior to publishing this article Friday. In an online video statement on Thursday in response to this week’s deadly shooting, the superintendent denounced violence of any kind and said the district would bring together, parents, students, staff, and law enforcement to talk about ways to keep students safe.

