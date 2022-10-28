Police arrest DeKalb County high school student in class, find ‘loaded weapon’

A 17-year-old is accused of ‘attacking and robbing a minor while brandishing a silver revolver,’ according to a warrant
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 17-year-old student at a high school in DeKalb County was arrested while in class on Friday.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department officials, Nicolas Samuel Nutall, 17, of Lithonia, was arrested after a warrant “accuses Mr. Nutall of attacking and robbing a minor, while brandishing a silver revolver, with an intent to take an iPhone, a cross body bag and a wallet.”

Officials add the warrant “indicates that other unnamed individuals were involved” and that the victim and Nutall were “acquaintances from the neighborhood.” The incident occurred on Oct. 22 on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia, officials say.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that investigators found “a loaded weapon, a Bulldog 44 special” inside a bag worn by Nutall at Miller Grove High School.

Nutall faces multiple charges including possession and carrying a concealed weapon without a license first offense, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under age, and carrying a weapon within school safety zones or school functions.

Nutall is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

